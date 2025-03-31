Peter Schrager Announces His Departure From 'Good Morning Football'
Peter Schrager on Monday confirmed the multiple media reports that he is leaving Good Morning Football, announcing that this will be his last episode after nearly a decade-long run on the program. On Friday, both The Athletic and Front Office Sports reported that the reporter was in serious talks with ESPN.
"The rumors are true," Schrager said. "Today is my last day on Good Morning Football. I am with great feelings, we're going to celebrate today. I love everyone on this show. It's all good but this will be the last episode I will be on this program and with a heavy heart I'm stepping away. It's also for good reasons and a bright future."
Schrager was a founding member of NFL Network's acclaimed morning show. His exit leaves only Kyle Brandt remaining from that initial group. And it's yet another domino in what has been a somewhat perplexing series of moves for GMFB. Last spring it was announced that the show would be moving to Los Angeles after spending its previous run in New York City. It relaunched in July 29 from the new locale with a retooled cast.