Peyton Manning Had Comical Take on Wanting QBs to Break His Bad Rookie Record
Peyton Manning holds a host of passing accomplishments as part of his Hall of Fame career, but there's one stat in particular that he hasn't been able to shake, even after all these years.
Manning remains the record-holder for most interceptions (28) by an NFL rookie.
That record has held for quite some time. After all, Manning's first season in the NFL was in 1998.
The Hall of Fame quarterback addressed his rookie interception at a charity event earlier this week.
"So, you know, I played as a rookie. That was....it was not a fun year," Manning began. "It was well-documented how many interceptions that I threw. I mean, if any one of these rookies wanted to break my interception record, I'd be for it. I don't want Bo [Nix] to break it, but I'd like to get that one off my resume. You'd think with 17 games they'd be able to do it, right? It's 28. Shouldn't be that hard. But anyway, I'm over it," Manning said with a chuckle.
There you have it. As long as it's not Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix, Manning would love to have his long-held record broken.
We'll see if any rookie is up to the task in the fall.