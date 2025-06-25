Peyton Manning Defends C.J. Stroud From 'Down Year' Accusations
C.J. Stroud has had a lot of pressure on him since joining the Houston Texans in 2023, mostly because of how successful he's already been in his young career. In just two seasons, for example, he's gone to the playoffs both years—a feat not every NFL quarterback can say they've done, including Hall of Famer Peyton Manning.
Manning spoke highly of Stroud while appearing alongside the young quarterback at Fanatics Fest this week. The retired QB compared his legendary career to Stroud's to show how incredible Stroud has been already, even if critics called the 2024 season a "down year" for him.
“He went to the playoffs in his second year. He was 22. Let’s be careful saying it was 'a down year,'" Manning said. "I didn’t win a playoff game until my sixth year. He’s two for two.”
This is some good hindsight for fans who may be critical of Stroud for not reaching the Super Bowl or the AFC Championship game. He took the Texans to the divisional round each of the past two years, which isn't too shabby for a 23-year-old.
Stroud still has plenty of time to advance past the divisional round of the playoffs in his career. If the fans are critical of him when he still makes the playoffs, he's in for a fun time when the Texans don't reach the postseason.