Peyton Manning Had Frank Advice for Bo Nix Ahead of First Broncos Playoff Start
Bo Nix's first season in an NFL uniform has been an undeniable success and the Denver Broncos are back in the postseason for the first time since Peyton Manning was under center. The Sheriff has been watching Nix's season from afar and clearly enjoyed the success the rookie has brought to his old franchise. On Sunday, he appeared on ESPN to discuss Nix and offered some frank advice to the young QB ahead of his first postseason start.
Speaking to Mike Greenberg on Sunday NFL Countdown, Manning relayed that he would tell Nix to just "play free" out there because the pressure is very much on the Broncos' opponent, the No. 2 seed Buffalo Bills.
"My advice to him would've been to go out there and play free. The pressure is on the Buffalo Bills. Nobody's giving the seven-seed a chance. Go out there, cut it loose, keep the game close. In the fourth quarter, if the game's close, now Buffalo is really going to be squeezed and that's where the Broncos might have a chance to win this game."
Pretty sound advice from a battle-tested veteran. And advice Nix apparently didn't need, as he went out there on his very first drive and hurled a 43-yard touchdown pass to put Denver up on the higher seed early.
Nix is playing free. The question is if it'll be enough to propel the Broncos to their first playoff win since the 2016 Super Bowl.