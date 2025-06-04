Peyton Manning Had Extremely High Praise for This 'Incredible' AFC North Quarterback
Peyton Manning recently visited Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium as part of the forthcoming season of ESPN+'s Peyton's Places, and he had some pretty high praise for quarterback Joe Burrow while he was there.
"He's an incredible quarterback. He's just fun to watch play. He's exciting when the ball is in his hands," Manning said of the 28-year-old signal caller, per Bengals.com's Geoff Hobson. "The game is never over.
"He's calm, he's collected, he doesn't sweat. Out there on the field, off the field ... he's very authentic."
And Manning should know; his production company just finished following Burrow, as well as Jared Goff and Kirk Cousins, for season two of the Netflix docuseries Quarterback.
Asked how the Cincy QB stood out from the other two subjects, Manning said Burrow is "guarded, which I get and respect. Yet you can tell his teammates love playing for him. They play hard for him, which I think is a great compliment to him. And he's just very comfortable in his own skin, which I think is a great quality as well."
And as for Joey B's Super Bowl ambitions, Manning believes those will one day work out, as well.
"There are expectations that come with it, but Joe is well aware of those, and he can carry that burden and wants those expectations on his shoulders," the Hall of Famer said, per the write-up released Tuesday. "And I know he fully expects, as I do as well, to bring a championship here to Cincinnati."
The next season of Peyton's Places, three episodes of which have ties to the Bengals, will debut in November.