Peyton Manning Saw J.J. McCarthy’s Pick-Six Coming From a Mile Away

Ryan Phillips

Peyton and Eli Manning analyze a pick-six thrown by Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy.
J.J. McCarthy is having a rough debut for the Minnesota Vikings.

The 2024 first-round draft pick is playing in his first NFL game on Monday night after sitting out the entire 2024 season due to a knee injury. His first game is not going to plan.

The rookie has completed six of his first 10 passes for 50 yards, he has been sacked three times and he threw a terrible pick-six, as the Chicago Bears have taken a 17-6 third-quarter lead on the Vikings.

Over on the ManningCast, McCarthy's interception didn't go over well. The rookie threw the ball late across the field, and NahShon Wright jumped the route and took it back 74 yards for a touchdown. Both Peyton and Eli Manning saw it coming a mile away.

After saying "oh no" several times, Peyton Manning said, "He never backed out of his backpedal, you can't throw it if that corner doesn't back up."

Eli Manning said that something looked off with the play before adding, "When you throw late to the sidelines, bad things happen."

That was the worst play of McCarthy's night so far, but he's struggled throughout.

