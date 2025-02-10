Philadelphia Eagles Fans: Get Your Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Commemorative Issue
Philly won its second Super Bowl in franchise history.
The Philadelphia Eagles won the second Super Bowl in franchise history with a dominating performance against the Kansas City Chiefs, 40–22, at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday.
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs were simply no match for the formidable Eagles defense, dashing any hopes of a three-peat Super Bowl title.
Eagles fans can celebrate Philly's second Super Bowl title by buying Sports Illustrated's commemorative issue right here.
