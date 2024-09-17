Philadelphia Superfan Suffers Knee Injury Chest Bumping Jason Kelce Before MNF
Jason Kelce continued to make the most of retirement on Monday night as he headed back to Philadelphia to cover the Eagles' Week 2 game against the Atlanta Falcons for ESPN. Kelce spent the hours before the game living his best life in the Lincoln Financial Field parking lot with fans of the home team.
At one point Kelce found himself on stage in front of a Monday Night Countdown sign with a number of fans, including Rob Dunphy, the Philadelphia superfan whose torso is covered in Philly sports tattoos who first went viral during a primetime game in 2019.
Kelce and Dunphy lined up in three-point stances across the stage from each other and met in the middle for an epic chest bump. As Kelce ran away hooting and hollering, Dunphy appeared to be in discomfort.
On Instagram Dunphy seemed to confirm he suffered an injury, while also confirming it was awesome.
"Yes I'm on the IR. Yes, it was worth it, and I'd do it 100x again 😂"
Here's the video he posted.
The moral of the story is don't jump with Jason Kelce.