Philip Rivers Had One Play Where It Was Clear He Hasn’t Done This in a While
Philip Rivers dusted off his cleats and got under center for the Colts on Sunday, marking his first game back in the NFL in five years.
He looked pretty good! Indianapolis kept things pretty simple on offense, but if you were unfamiliar with Rivers’s story coming into the game, you would not have guessed he was fresh off of the couch less than a week ago. That said, it wouldn’t take you long to figure it out, as it was (rightfully) all the broadcast talked about.
While Rivers mostly looked impressively passable under center, there was one play where his 44 years of age, losijng his footing on absolutely nothing and falling to the turf.
If Rivers looked like this all game, it would have been a sad and somewhat scary outing for the newly returned quarterback. Instead, this stumble was an outlier, with Rivers largely getting the job done for the Colts. He even threw a touchdown!
We may have a new frontrunner for Comeback Player of the Year.