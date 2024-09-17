Fans Boo Jalen Hurts, Eagles Offense After First Quarter Drives
Philadelphia Eagles fans aren't messing around in 2024.
After two early drives went awry for the Eagles against the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night, fans at Lincoln Financial Field booed quarterback Jalen Hurts and the offense as they walked off the field.
The first set of boos came after the Eagles failed to convert a third-and-10 on their own 48-yard line during the opening drive of the game. Hurts ran for four yards and Philadelphia was forced to punt. The locals weren't happy with that.
The second round of boos came after Philly marched down the field and got inside Atlanta's nine-yard line. The Eagles opted to go for it on fourth-and-4, but Hurts couldn't find an open receiver when he dropped back to pass and the ball fell incomplete. Fans were not happy the Eagles failed to come away with points and the boos rained down again.
After a three-and-out on the third drive, it happened again.
The way their team finished the 2023 season, it's understandable Philly fans would be on edge despite getting a win in Week 1. The Eagles lost five of their last six games in the regular season, then were blown out by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 32-9 in the wild card round.