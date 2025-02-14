Philly Newscaster Emphatically Throws Away Gloves After Realizing They're Chiefs Colors
Red may be the most-donned color on Valentine's Day worldwide but don't expect to see too much of it on Friday in Philadelphia. With the Eagles Super Bowl parade taking place the same day, green will be the color of choice for just about every Philadelphian.
Except for one newscaster, Mike Jerrick, who was reporting live for Fox 29 from the parade site with red gloves. His co-host, Alex Holley, addressed the gloves and asked him to explain himself, given that red is the color of the Eagles opponent in Super Bowl LIX: the Kansas City Chiefs. Jerrick explained they are electric, heated gloves, necessary on a frigid day in the city.
He also contested the gloves were orange, but upon being informed they are, in fact, quite red, he ripped them off and tossed them to the ground.
Just like a true Philadelphian.