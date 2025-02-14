Philly Police Hilariously Run Eagles 'Tush Push' Play During Parade to Honor Team
Philadelphia police had an important job Friday during the Super Bowl celebration parade as the Eagles celebrated their Super Bowl LIX win with the sea of fans: taming the rowdy, joyous atmosphere. That doesn't mean they can't have a little fun themselves, though.
A group of officers within the barriers on the Eagles' parade route found a clever, hysterical way to honor their team as they prepared for the team to roll by. They pumped up the crowd that lined the sidewalks and got together in a quick huddle before they lined up for a successful imitation of the Eagles' signature "tush push" play.
Not missing a single detail, a pair of officers hit the Philadelphia asphalt as their mock quarterback fell on top to complete the scene. He then threw the ball into the sea of fans for a unique souvenir.
The Eagles have found extreme, nearly unstoppable success running the elevated quarterback sneak with Super Bowl LIX MVP Jalen Hurts at quarterback. The play has been so successful that CBS Sports' Jim Nantz recently said he thinks it needs to go away for good. If that ever happens, it certainly won't be today as the City of Brotherly Love bands together to celebrate their Eagles with one more "brotherly shove" for good measure.
Well done, officers.