Pittsburgh Fans Loved Joe Burrow's Line About Steelers After Bengals' Week 3 Loss
Quarterback Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are officially hitting the panic button after their Week 3 loss at home to Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders on Monday night. They are now 0-3 on the season and looking up at every other team in the AFC North.
One of those teams, of course, is the Pittsburgh Steelers. Justin Fields has stepped in for an injured Russell Wilson and led the Steelers to three straight wins to start the season.
Burrow was asked after the game about the pressures the Bengals feel after falling behind so fast in their division, and his accurate assessment of Pittsburgh while answering that question was praised by Steelers fans.
"The Steelers are 3-0, other teams are 1-2, we’re 0-3 and we play all six of those games still coming up," Burrow said. "So we’re by no means out of it. But playoffs and winning the division are the furthest things from my mind, we just have to get better this week."
Pittsburgh fans enjoyed hearing that 3-0 line: