Plaxico Burress’s Super Bowl Ring Sells at Auction for Near-Record Price
A piece of NFL history has found a new home.
Over the weekend, the Super Bowl XLII ring of former New York Giants wide receiver Plaxico Burress was sold at auction for $280,600.
According to ProFootballTalk, the sale is believed to be the second-highest price ever fetched by a Super Bowl ring. The top spot belongs to the ring of Baltimore Colts head coach Don McCafferty, whose Super Bowl V ring sold for $300,000 in 2022.
Burress’s ring is especially valuable as he is the player who scored the game-winning touchdown of Super Bowl XLII on a pass from Eli Manning, and with the win, the Giants stopped the New England Patriots from completing their undefeated season with a championship.
Burress made more than $29 million in his 12 seasons in the NFL, but has dealt with both legal and financial issues during and after his on-field career.