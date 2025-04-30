Police Investigating John Elway Golf Cart Accident That Has His Best Friend on Life Support
NFL legend John Elway and his longtime friend and agent, Jeff Sperbeck, were involved in a scary accident at The Madison Club in La Quinta, Calif. over the weekend.
Elway and Sperbeck were reportedly leaving a Stagecoach afterparty Saturday night on a golf cart when Sperbeck fell off the back of the cart and sustained a traumatic head injury, TMZ reported Wednesday. Sperbeck was unconscious but still breathing when the paramedics arrived and was immediately transported to a local hospital in Palm Springs, where he is being kept on life support.
The Riverside County police are currently investigating the incident. Elway has not yet commented on the situation.
Sperbeck served as Elway's NFL agent from 1990 up until the former Denver Broncos quarterback's retirement nearly a decade later. The two longtime friends opened a winery together in 2013.