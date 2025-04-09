Police Say Tyreek Hill Involved in Domestic Dispute With Wife on Monday
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was involved in a domestic dispute with his wife Monday afternoon, police said in an incident report obtained by WPLG-TV in Miami Wednesday.
According to the report, police were summoned to Hill's condominium in Sunny Isles Beach, Fla.—with the caller describing "assault in progress."
Alesia Vaccaro—the mother of Hill's wife, Keeta Hill—described the wide receiver as "very aggressive and impulsive." Per the report, Vaccaro called the police "after claiming that she witnessed Tyreek... throw a laptop on the floor, then grab his daughter and begin walking toward the balcony of their residence."
Keeta characterized Tyreek's claimed grabbing of their daughter as a non-malicious response to an argument, but told police she intended to file for divorce.
No arrests were made due to the incident. Tyreek, 31, previously pled guilty to domestic assault and battery by strangulation of a different woman in 2015.
Regarded of one of the most effective wide receivers of his generation, Tyreek has made eight Pro Bowls and five All-Pro teams in his nine-year career.
In the aftermath of the incident, the Dolphins released their own statement Wednesday afternoon.
“On Monday, we were informed that the police were called to Tyreek Hill’s home, and after conversations with Tyreek and members of his family, the police departed the residence without further incident and the case was closed," Miami said via Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. "We have since been in communication with Tyreek and the NFL and will have no further comment on the matter.”