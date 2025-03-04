Possible Replacements for Jimmy Johnson on ‘Fox NFL Sunday’

Ben Stiller “Knicks playing during Oscars…I didn’t check score…But when my bit’s over I’m like OMG the Knicks…They won in OT, Jalen Brunson once again Captain Clutch, so I tweet KNICKS WIN”



Jimmy Kimmel “People were like why is he tweeting about the Knicks during the Oscars?” pic.twitter.com/qBKK2JOqBt