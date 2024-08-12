Rams’ Sean McVay Will Be a Tremendous Broadcaster When He Leaves Coaching
1. I caught a little bit of the Cowboys-Rams preseason game that aired on the NFL Network on Sunday.
Fortunately, the part I was able to watch featured Rams head coach Sean McVay mic’d up and providing commentary, as well as some solid play-by-play.
It’s not hard to figure out why McVay was a hot commodity in the broadcasting world a few years ago when rumors swirled that he might leave the sidelines. Yes, this was obviously a small sample size, but McVay showed promise on many levels: very funny, broke down X’s and O’s in a digestible way, great TV voice, excitable personality but not over the top.
Here’s a clip of McVay calling a fourth-and-3 play by the Cowboys.
Here he’s calling a run-stuffing play by his defense.
Here he is reacting to the Rams getting a personal foul and going after the ref.
McVay is under contract with the Rams through the 2026 season, but you can be sure CBS, Fox, NBC, Amazon and others are already preparing for a bidding war for his services.
2. HBO’s host of Last Week Tonight, John Oliver, dedicated his weekly “And Now This” segment Sunday night to the very random tangents of Phillies analyst John Kruk.
3. Mariners center fielder Victor Robles was mic’d up during Sunday night’s game against the Mets on ESPN and his story about watching monkeys on TV was totally interrupted by a fly ball that came his way.
4. One Bills fan was completely blown away when Josh Allen gave him a hat, which made for a great visual.
5. This is huge media news for my fellow New Yorkers. CBS 880, a staple of our lifetimes, is ending, thanks to a deal between rivals, WFAN and ESPN New York. Wild times.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Discovered this old Jason Alexander interview with Charlie Rose while going down a YouTube rabbit hole on Sunday.
The full interview is worth a watch, but if you don’t have the time, here are two clips I posted that are must-watch for any and all Seinfeld fans.
