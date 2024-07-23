Predicting the NFL’s 2024 First- and Second-Team All-Pros
When it comes to NFL All-Pro teams, there are two categories: newcomers and old standbys.
Any predictions of future All-Pro teams are only serious with a combination of both. Still, there are a couple of automatic choices.
Below, we go through the complete first and second teams. On the former, four such players make the list. For the latter, another nine earn a spot for the first time in their careers.
Of course, there are a litany of factors that go into the picks. How injury prone is the player? Is he in a good situation? Is he getting too old? Was there a coaching change that should help things along? Is he in a contract year? On and on.
Without further ado, here’s our projected 2024 All-Pro teams.
OFFENSE
Quarterback
First team: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Second team: Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
This was an easy pick. And not because Mahomes is the greatest player in the sport, but because the Chiefs aren’t going to allow last year to play out again.
Kansas City stuck Mahomes with Skyy Moore, Kadarius Toney and Marquez Valdes-Scantling as his primary receivers for much of the campaign and still somehow won the Super Bowl. This season, Marquise Brown and Xavier Worthy are going to play key roles. Huge upgrade.
Running back
First team: James Cook, Buffalo Bills
Second team: Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens
When Joe Brady became Buffalo’s offensive coordinator last season, the Bills began to run the ball more. Nobody benefitted more than Cook, who went from having 12 carries per game in Buffalo’s first 10 weeks to averaging 16.7 carries in the final seven regular-season tilts.
With Stefon Diggs in Houston and Gabe Davis in Jacksonville, the Bills are built to run more. Expect him to have a monster season.
Fullback
First team: Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers
Second team: Patrick Ricard, Baltimore Ravens
Despite being 33 years old, Juszczyk remains a vital part of San Francisco’s offense. Most importantly, he’s used in a bevy of ways, capable of blocking, running or receiving.
In 2023, Juszczyk accounted for at least 100 receiving yards for the 10th consecutive season, earning All-Pro honors for the first time.
Wide receivers
First team: Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins; Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings; Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
Second team: A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles; Nico Collins, Houston Texans, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions
Currently, the argument for best NFL receiver is between Jefferson and Hill. In eight seasons, Hill has never missed the Pro Bowl and last year led the league with 1,799 receiving yards along with 13 touchdowns. As for Jefferson, he still posted 68 catches and 1,074 yards despite being limited to 10 games due to a hamstring injury.
Then there’s Jefferson’s former LSU teammate in Chase. If Joe Burrow stays healthy, Chase could eclipse 1,500 yards for the first time in his career.
Tight end
First team: Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions
Second team: Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
It’s rare for a rookie tight end to come into the NFL and dominate, but LaPorta did just that for Detroit. A second-round pick from Iowa, the youngster caught 86 passes for 899 yards and 10 touchdowns, earning a trip to the Pro Bowl.
With Ben Johnson as his offensive coordinator and a unit around him including receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, and running backs David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs, LaPorta will see plenty of single coverage ... and he’ll destroy it.
Left tackle
First team: Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Second team: Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers
Last season, Wirfs made the move from right tackle to the left side, and responded by making the Pro Bowl once again. Having Baker Mayfield under center once again should also help Wirfs continue to get comfortable on the blindside after being a two-time All-Pro on the right edge.
Left guard
First team: Joe Thuney, Kansas City Chiefs
Second team: Tyler Smith, Dallas Cowboys
In three seasons with the Chiefs, Thuney has earned a pair of All-Pro honors while winning two more Super Bowls following his days with the New England Patriots. Despite being 31 years old and coming off a torn pectoral from the postseason, the veteran remains a good bet to keep playing at an elite level.
Center
First team: Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs
Second team: Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions
Since coming into the NFL from Oklahoma in 2021, Humphrey has been an elite center. Over the past two seasons, Humphrey has been named an All-Pro once and Pro Bowler twice. Entering a contract year, look for Humphrey to have another top-notch campaign and then reset the center market.
Right guard
First team: Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys
Second team: Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons
Martin will eventually walk into the Pro Football Hall of Fame five years after retirement, but he’s nowhere near done. At 33 years old, he remains one of the league’s best offensive linemen, having earned first team All-Pro accolades each of the past three seasons.
Right tackle
First team: Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles
Second team: Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions
Entering his 12th NFL season, Johnson is now the elder statesman of the Eagles line after Jason Kelce’s retirement. The big question with Johnson is durability despite his toughness, as he’s only played 16 or more games once in the last eight seasons. If Johnson is on the field, he’s a force.
DEFENSE
Edge rusher
First team: T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers; Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns
Second team: Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys; Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers
The debate has raged whether Watt or Garrett is the better player. Last year, it was Garrett taking home Defensive Player of the Year honors, having led the Browns to the playoffs with 14 sacks, giving him 88.5 for his career.
In Watt, the Steelers have a 28-year-old dynamo who has led the league in sacks three of the past four seasons, including 19 in 2023 and a career-high 22.5 in ’21.
Defensive end
First team: Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions; Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders
Second team: Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers; Danielle Hunter, Houston Texans
Crosby is finally getting his national acclaim for being one of the best pass rushers in football. Over the past two seasons, the Raiders star has led the league in tackles for loss each campaign, while totaling 27 sacks.
Meanwhile, Hutchinson is the epicenter of a burgeoning Detroit defense. In his second season, Hutchinson racked up 11.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. Look for this year to be when Hutchinson earns his first All-Pro berth.
Defensive tackle
First team: Chris Jones, Kansas CIty Chiefs; Quinnen Williams, New York Jets
Second team: Justin Madubuike, Baltimore Ravens; Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants
Back on a new deal with the Chiefs, expect Jones to remain a terror this season. Last year, Jones had 10.5 sacks after having 15.5 in 2022. Entering his age-30 season, Jones is 24.5 sacks away from the coveted 100 mark for his career.
In New York, Williams has blossomed into a star. The Jets’ defensive tackle only had 5.5 sacks last season but 20 quarterback hits. Look for his numbers to bounce back in 2024.
Linebacker
First team: Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens; Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers; T.J. Edwards, Chicago Bears
Second team: Matt Milano, Buffalo Bills; Demario Davis, New Orleans Saints; Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Cleveland Browns
Without question, Smith and Warner are the two best off-ball linebackers in the game today. Smith signed an $100 million deal with the Ravens and hasn’t disappointed, earning first team All-Pro honors in each season with Baltimore. As for Warner, he’s matched those accolades while also recording more than 100 tackles in all six NFL campaigns.
Then there’s Edwards, who has quietly become one of the league’s best linebackers. Edwards posted 155 tackles, eight quarterback hits, eight tackles for loss, three interceptions and 2.5 sacks in 2024.
Boundary cornerbacks
First team: Sauce Gardner, New York Jets; Patrick Surtain II, Denver Broncos
Second team: Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers; Marhson Lattimore, New Orleans Saints
While Gardner is a polarizing player for some, the film speaks for itself. In two years, Gardner went from high draft choice to the league’s top corner, and now he looks to help the Jets make the playoffs for the first time since the Rex Ryan era.
In Denver, the rebuild is on but Surtain remains an elite talent worth a weekly watch. In three pro seasons, he’s already an All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler. He should add to his résumé this year once again.
Slot cornerback
First team: Trent McDuffie, Kansas City Chiefs
Second team: Taron Johnson, Buffalo Bills
In only his second season, McDuffie earned first team All-Pro honors last year, helping the Chiefs corral their second Super Bowl in as many years.
With L’Jarius Sneed now suiting up for the Tennessee Titans, McDuffie will take an even larger role in Kansas City’s defense, likely moving between perimeter and slot corner. Despite having zero career interceptions, few corners make a bigger impact on the game, led by McDuffie’s technical play and his tackling.
Safeties
First team: Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers
Second team: Jaquan Brisker, Chicago Bears; Antoine Winfield Jr., Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Hamilton is only entering his third year, but he’s already the best safety in the league. In fact, his closest competition might be a tad west, with Fitzpatrick consistently in the conversation as well.
Hamilton has the skill set to cover elite tight ends while also roaming in the middle of the field, while Fitzpatrick has notched 19 interceptions in his career between Miami and Pittsburgh.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker
First team: Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens
Second team: Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs
Last season broke a string of seven consecutive All-Pro nominations for Tucker. Still, despite being 34 years old and entering his 13th campaign, he remains the league’s best.
With Baltimore’s offense once again looking solid, the future Hall of Fame should have plenty of opportunities to score. For his career, Tucker is 90.2% on field goal attempts.
Punter
First team: AJ Cole, Las Vegas Raiders
Second team: Ryan Stonehouse, Tennessee Titans
Cole has emerged as the NFL’s top punter over the last three seasons. In that time, he’s twice been named an All-Pro and all three years took home Pro Bowl honors.
Last season, Cole averaged 50.4 yards per punt with 45.3% of his kicks landing inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.
Kick returner
First team: Keisean Nixon, Green Bay Packers
Second team: Xavier Gipson, New York Jets
Nixon has long been established as the best kick returner in the sport. The corner has led the league in kick return yardage each of the past two years, while also scoring a touchdown over that span.
Without question, Nixon is the front-runner to be named an All-Pro for a third straight season.
Punt returner
First team: Derius Davis, Los Angeles Chargers
Second team: Britain Covey, Philadelphia Eagles
Last year was a painful one for the Chargers, but Davis emerged as a pillar for future seasons. The fourth-round rookie led the NFL in yards per punt return (16.0) while also adding 374 yards on kickoffs.
Even if Davis gets more opportunities on offense, his special teams role won’t be diminished.
Special teamer
First team: Jeremy Reaves, Washington Commanders
Second team: Josh Hayes, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Reaves is one of the league’s best for covering kicks. Two years ago, Reaves recorded 33 tackles and was named to the All-Pro and Pro Bowl teams. Last season, he only played in five games due to a knee injury. If he’s healthy, he’s a top candidate for this spot.
Long snapper
First team: Luke Rhodes, Indianapolis Colts
Second team: James Winchester, Kansas City Chiefs
Entering his ninth season with the Colts, Rhodes is one of the mainstays in Indianapolis. Perhaps the best compliment for a long snapper is he’s rarely mentioned on the broadcast, which is part of the reason he earned All-Pro honors in both 2020 and ’21.