Predicting the Outcome for Each NFL Team’s Top Free Agent
NFL free agency opens in less than two weeks.
And when it does, every fan base has reason to be both excited and fearful. Excited because their team could get better. Fearful because an important piece could be lost, and even worse yet, to a rival.
Looking across the league, most of the 32 teams will either be flat out losing or trying to retain one of their core players. In some cases, it’s a guy who has been around for multiple contracts. In others, it’s a rising star coming off his rookie deal.
Let’s scan all of the franchises and pinpoint what to expect with each team’s best free agent.
Arizona Cardinals: Greg Dortch, WR
Prediction: Leaves for one-year deal
The Cardinals don’t have many big free agents. Dortch has played four seasons in the desert and has never been more than a depth piece, but he could be a nice find in the second or third wave of free agency for a contender.
Atlanta Falcons: Justin Simmons, S
Prediction: Leaves for one-year deal
Simmons signed with the Falcons right before the 2024 season began and played well. In Atlanta, Simmons played 16 games and snagged two interceptions while making 62 tackles. At 31 years old, he’ll likely get another one-year deal.
Baltimore Ravens: Ronnie Stanley, LT
Prediction: Stays on multi-year deal
Stanley played on a prove-it, one-year deal with the Ravens last season and was finally able to stay healthy for the first time in six seasons, playing in every game. Now, he’s in a position to get a huge payday, one that Baltimore needs to be flexible with its cap to make work. Even at 31 years old, Stanley will be a hot commodity.
Buffalo Bills: Rasul Douglas, CB
Prediction: Leaves for one-year deal
Douglas saw his play fall off a bit during the back half of the season, but he’s still a quality perimeter veteran. In Buffalo, Douglas played a key role in the secondary alongside corners Christian Benford and Taron Johnson, but with the Bills in a cap crunch, Douglas might be looking for another zip code.
Carolina Panthers: Shaq Thompson, LB
Prediction: Leaves for one-year deal
Carolina doesn’t have a great list of free agents, but Thompson is the most well-known. The 10-year veteran, all with the Panthers, is now hitting the market after playing in just six games over the past two seasons. He’s undoubtedly going to be looking for a prove-it deal to establish his value.
Chicago Bears: Keenan Allen, WR
Prediction: Leaves for one-year deal
Allen was productive for the Bears in 2024, catching 70 of his 121 targets for 744 yards and seven touchdowns. Still, he’ll be 33 years old when next season starts and has a lengthy injury history. At this point, he makes the most sense on a one-year deal for a contending team.
Cincinnati Bengals: Tee Higgins, WR
Prediction: Franchise tag
Higgins is officially a free agent, but he’s going to get tagged for a second consecutive year, barring a huge surprise. The 26-year-old played in 12 games last season and posted 73 catches for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns. If Higgins and the Bengals can’t find a long-term agreement, things could trend toward a trade.
Cleveland Browns: Jedrick Wills Jr., LT
Prediction: Leaves for one-year deal
A 2020 first-round pick, Wills looked like the future at left tackle for the Browns. However, injuries have piled up in recent years, with Wills playing in just 13 games over the past two seasons. Still only 25 years old, he could be a nice buy-low option for a team needing a left tackle, albeit a risky one.
Dallas Cowboys: DeMarcus Lawrence, edge
Prediction: Leaves for one-year deal
At this point in Lawrence’s career, he’s a rotational piece for a team looking to bolster its pass rush. Lawrence will be 33 years old by next season and hasn’t posted more than 6.5 sacks since 2018, despite playing at least 57% of Dallas’s defensive snaps in each of those campaigns. Look for a one-year, incentive-laden deal.
Denver Broncos: Javonte Williams, RB
Prediction: Leaves for one-year deal
As a rookie, Williams was a breakout star with 903 rushing yards for a bad Broncos team. However, he blew out his knee the following year and hasn’t been the same. In 2024, he rushed for 513 yards and four touchdowns on just 3.7 yards per carry. He’ll find work, but the cost and term will both be low.
Detroit Lions: Carlton Davis, CB
Prediction: Stays on multi-year deal
After being traded from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the Lions last offseason, Davis may potentially be finding another new home. That said, a return to Detroit would make plenty of sense considering he played well for the Lions, who have ample cap space. At only 28 years old, he’ll get another multi-year deal.
Green Bay Packers: Eric Stokes, CB
Prediction: Leaves for one-year deal
Stokes was a 2021 first-round pick out of Georgia, and he’s never really found his footing with the Packers. In four seasons, Stokes has only one interception and missed considerable time throughout ’22 and ’23 with injuries, limited to just 12 games in those two seasons before returning to play a full slate in ’24. He’s talented but don’t expect a huge market for his services.
Houston Texans: Stefon Diggs, WR
Prediction: Leaves for one-year deal
Diggs was playing well for the Texans following the offseason trade that sent him to Houston from Buffalo. Then, in Week 8, Diggs tore his ACL, ending his season with 496 yards in only seven games. At 31 years old and coming off a serious knee injury, the four-time Pro Bowler will likely get a sizable one-year deal.
Indianapolis Colts: Julian Blackmon, S
Prediction: Stays on multi-year deal
The Colts’ secondary has been an area of concern for years, but not because of Blackmon. The 26-year-old has played five years in Indianapolis and quietly produced. Last year, Blackmon posted 86 tackles and three interceptions, and now stands to cash in with a mid-sized deal. The Colts would be wise to retain him for new coordinator Lou Anarumo.
Jacksonville Jaguars: Andre Cisco, S
Prediction: Stays on multi-year deal
Cisco isn’t a star, and he played on one of the worst pass defenses in football this past season. Still, a three-year starter on his rookie deal in Jacksonville, the 24-year-old has value. With an abundance of safeties hitting the market, the Jaguars might get him back at a nice price point if that’s their choice. Otherwise, he might be a second-wave signing.
Kansas City Chiefs: Trey Smith, RG
Prediction: Stays on multi-year deal
Smith might be the most sought-after free agent on this list. After earning Pro Bowl honors for the first time in 2024, the two-time Super Bowl champion hits the market with a bevy of suitors. If the Chiefs plan on keeping their 25-year-old star, it’ll likely be at a market-setting cost with a nine-figure contract. It won’t be easy with other players to pay in Kansas City.
Las Vegas Raiders: Robert Spillane, ILB
Prediction: Stays on multi-year deal
Quietly, Spillane has turned himself into an excellent middle linebacker. Over his past two seasons with the Raiders, the 29-year-old has amassed 306 tackles, 5.5 sacks and five interceptions. It’s tremendous production in the middle and a stat line that should get him a lucrative multi-year deal despite his age and positional value.
Los Angeles Chargers: Khalil Mack, edge
Prediction: Leaves for one-year deal
Mack might be 34 years old, but he’s still productive. After recording an obscene 17 sacks in 2023, that number went down to six last season. Still, his 15 quarterback hits show he’s a solid pass rusher who will get offers from teams looking to bolster their edge play. Obviously, this is a one-year play for every team going forward.
Los Angeles Rams: Alaric Jackson, LT
Prediction: Stays on multi-year deal
The Rams have cap space and should be aggressive in retaining Jackson before he gets to the open market. However, should the 26-year-old see free agency, he’ll have no shortage of teams calling his agent. Over the past two seasons, Jackson has started 29 games. He’s going to get a large, multi-year deal to man someone’s blind side, whether it’s Matthew Stafford or otherwise.
Miami Dolphins: Jevon Holland, S
Prediction: Leaves for multi-year deal
Holland is the best defensive player on the market. With Miami up against the cap, the star safety is going to avoid the franchise tag and potentially get a deal in the Xavier McKinney area (four years, $67 million) despite coming off a down season of just 62 tackles and zero interceptions. Only turning 25 years old this offseason, he’s going to cash in.
Minnesota Vikings: Sam Darnold, QB
Prediction: Leaves for multi-year deal
Darnold was in line to either get a significant, multi-year investment or a lucrative franchise tag with the Vikings before consecutive disasters in Week 18 and the wild-card round. Now, Darnold is poised for free agency once more, and while he’ll certainly get a few years and solid money, the notion of a mega-deal is gone despite 4,319 yards and 35 touchdown passes.
New England Patriots: Jonathan Jones, CB
Prediction: Leaves for one-year deal
A nine-year veteran with the Patriots, Jones might be moving on. At 31 years old, the longtime starter makes more sense on a short-term deal with a contender rather than languishing in New England during a full-scale rebuild. General manager Eliot Wolf should be looking to the future.
New Orleans Saints: Chase Young, edge
Prediction: Leaves for multi-year deal
Young feels like a grizzled veteran, but he’s just 25 years old after six NFL seasons. In his only year with the Saints, Young had a respectable 5.5 sacks but married that to 21 quarterback hits. With a pedigree that includes a Defensive Rookie of the Year award, Young’s market is fascinating. That said, look for a one-year deal with upside.
New York Giants: Darius Slayton, WR
Prediction: Leaves for multi-year deal
Despite lousy quarterback play, Slayton has consistently produced for Big Blue. However, with Malik Nabers establishing himself as a top-shelf No. 1 option, the Giants might allow Slayton to walk with so many other needs to address. After consecutive 700-yard seasons, Slayton slid to 573 yards across 16 games in 2024. He should get a multi-year, mid-tier deal.
New York Jets: D.J. Reed, CB
Prediction: Leaves for multi-year deal
Reed is arguably the best corner on the market and should have a bunch of suitors. He played for Robert Saleh both when Saleh was San Francisco’s defensive coordinator and the Jets’ coach, while also having a few seasons under new Raiders coach Pete Carroll. Both Las Vegas and San Francisco need corners as well, giving Reed some nice fits along with many others around the league.
Philadelphia Eagles: Zack Baun, ILB
Prediction: Leaves for multi-year deal
Baun was just another guy until this past season. After signing a one-year deal with the Eagles, Baun flourished under coordinator Vic Fangio and earned first-team All-Pro honors along with a Super Bowl ring. Now, he’s set to cash in, although Philadelphia might prioritize him over other free agents including edge rusher Josh Sweat and defensive tackle Milton Williams.
Pittsburgh Steelers: Russell Wilson, QB
Prediction: Leaves for one-year deal
Wilson found a new home in Pittsburgh for a season, throwing 16 touchdowns against five interceptions across 11 games. However, a free agent once again, it’s almost certain Wilson will be on the move for the third time in four offseasons. Perhaps the easy move is for the Super Bowl champion to reunite with his former coach Pete Carroll in Las Vegas, where the Raiders are in dire need of a quarterback.
San Francisco 49ers: Charvarius Ward, CB
Prediction: Leaves for multi-year deal
Ward had a productive three years in San Francisco, including being named an All-Pro in 2023. However, after the tragic death of his 1-year-old daughter, Ward has made it clear he’s looking to move on. In that regard, the 28-year-old won’t go without attention. He and D.J. Reed are the two best-available corners, and with Ward’s combination of age and talent, he should get a healthy multi-year deal.
Seattle Seahawks: Jarran Reed, DT
Prediction: Stays for one-year deal
Reed might be 32 years old, but he showed he can still be a nice interior presence for a good defense. Notching 4.5 sacks in 2024, Reed was able to push the pocket while being durable, playing in 17 games and playing 60% of the defensive snaps. Look for him to sign a one-year deal, with Seattle being a top destination.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin, WR
Prediction: Stays on multi-year deal
Godwin is coming off a gruesome ankle injury, but he’s still one of the top free agents set to hit the market. However, he and the Buccaneers agreed to move the void date on his contract to March 12, giving the two sides time to find common ground. In just seven games last season, Godwin caught 50 passes for 576 yards and five touchdowns.
Tennessee Titans: Quandre Diggs, S
Prediction: Leaves for one-year deal
Diggs is a three-time Pro Bowler looking to reestablish his value after a down year with the Titans. The 32-year-old only played in eight games, but was in for 88% of defensive snaps when active. He should be looking at a one-year deal annually at this juncture, with proving his health as the main, current concern.
Washington Commanders: Dante Fowler Jr., edge
Prediction: Stays on one-year deal
Fowler is well-traveled, having played for five teams throughout his career. At 30 years old, he enjoyed one of his best campaigns under coach Dan Quinn, posting 10.5 sacks and 12 quarterback hits, numbers second only to his 2019 season. In a world of massive edge salaries, Fowler could be a nice find for a team looking to spend mid-tier money on a shorter term.