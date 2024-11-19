NFL Fans Upset to See Peyton, Eli Manning Return as Coaches for 2025 Pro Bowl Games
The NFL announced on Tuesday morning that Peyton and Eli Manning will once again be the coaches for the 2025 Pro Bowl Games.
In 2022, the league abandoned its standard Pro Bowl format and instead opted for a flag football game in an attempt to increase competitiveness and eliminate injury. In partnership with Omaha Productions, the AFC will be coached by Peyton and the NFC by Eli for a third consecutive year.
"The Pro Bowl Games are all about having fun," said Peyton in the league's release. "It''s always unpredictable, and we get to bring fans into the action and see the NFL's biggest names compete. And the best part about this year's Games is knowing that my AFC team is going to end Eli's two-year run of luck with the NFC."
"I love everything about the Pro Bowl games," Eli rebutted. "And getting to hear Peyton complain about losing every year makes it even better."
It's a good thing the brothers are happy—because NFL fans are not. Take a look at some of the reactions on X, formerly Twitter, to the league's announcement:
The game will take place on Sunday, February 2nd at 3 p.m., a week prior to Super Bowl LIX, at Orlando's Camping World Stadium.