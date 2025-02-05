Pro Football Hall of Fame 2025: Eli Manning, 14 Others Await Fate
The time has come.
With Super Bowl LIX around the corner, it can’t be lost that the Pro Football Hall of Fame is about to announce its next class, with official induction ceremonies coming in August.
As we stand, there are 15 modern-day finalists. Of those 15, up to five can be enshrined, needing at least 80% of the voters to side with their candidacy. The announcement will be made at 9 p.m. ET Thursday during NFL Honors from the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans.
Here’s a closer look at the credentials of each of the finalists.
Eric Allen, CB
- Teams: Philadelphia Eagles, New Orleans Saints, Oakland Raiders (1988 to 2001)
Allen was one of the defining corners of his era. A 14-year star, Allen went to six Pro Bowls while being named a first-team All-Pro once and a second-team All-Pro on two occasions. Allen also had 54 interceptions, tied for 21st in NFL history while returning eight for touchdowns.
Jared Allen, DE
- Teams: Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears, Carolina Panthers (2004 to ’15)
Allen was a force with both Kansas City and then later Minnesota, totaling eight seasons with double-digit sacks including seven consecutive from 2007 to ’13. Allen also led the league twice in this category, highlighted by 22 sacks in ’11, the second-highest official total in league history. All told, Allen finished his career with 136 sacks, 12th-most of all time.
Willie Anderson, OT
- Teams: Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens (1996 to 2008)
Anderson played at a time of great tackles in the NFL ranging from Willie Roaf and Orlando Pace to Walter Jones and Jonathan Ogden. Yet few were as dominant as Anderson, who went to four consecutive Pro Bowls and was named a three-time first-team All-Pro. Unfortunately for Anderson, he spent almost his entire career on the Bengals, who, for much of his tenure, didn’t command the national conversation.
Jahri Evans, OG
- Teams: New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers (2006 to ’17)
During his peak, there wasn’t a better guard in the NFL than Evans. Between 2009 to ’14, Evans was named to the Pro Bowl all six years while earning five All-Pro accolades including four as a first-team member. Evans also won the Super Bowl in ’09 with the Saints with Drew Brees & Co.
Antonio Gates, TE
- Teams: San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers (2003 to ’18)
Gates not only put up tremendous numbers, he helped redefine the position. Long seen as an extra blocker for most teams, Gates and Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez came into the league with basketball backgrounds, utilizing those skills to be dominant in the middle of the field and in the red zone on high throws. Ultimately, Gates finished his career with 116 receiving touchdowns, seventh all-time and first among tight ends.
Torry Holt, WR
- Teams: St. Louis Rams, Jacksonville Jaguars (1999 to 2009)
Holt is seeking to become the fifth member of the Greatest Show on Turf to reach Canton, joining Marshall Faulk, Kurt Warner, Isaac Bruce and Pace. Holt was a menace during his 11-year career, catching 920 passes for 13,382 yards and 70 touchdowns. Holt twice led the league in receiving yardage and won Super Bowl XXXIV as a rookie, catching a touchdown in that game. He’s also a member of the 2000s All-Decade Team.
Luke Kuechly, LB
- Teams: Carolina Panthers (2012 to ’19)
Kuechly played only eight years in the NFL, but his impact won’t soon be forgotten. One of the best inside linebackers of his generation, the Panthers’ star was named an All-Pro and a Pro Bowler every year save for his rookie campaign … when he took home Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. He’s also a member of the 2010’s All-Decade Team and captained Carolina to Super Bowl 50.
Eli Manning, QB
- Teams: New York Giants (2004 to ’19)
Manning is a fascinating case. While he was never considered to be one of the best quarterbacks in the game during his playing days, he won two Super Bowls and was an integral part of both, each time taking down Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. Manning finished his career with 366 touchdown passes against 244 interceptions while never earning All-Pro status, but knocking off the undefeated Patriots in Super Bowl XLII carries major weight.
Steve Smith Sr., WR
- Teams: Carolina Panthers, Baltimore Ravens (2001 to ’16)
One of the toughest receivers to ever play, Smith thrived despite his relatively small stature (5'9"). The eighth-leading wideout all time in receiving yards with 14,731, Smith was named an All-Pro three times, including once as a returner. Smith also totaled more than 1,000 receiving yards in eight seasons, including seven with the Panthers.
Terrell Suggs, OLB
- Teams: Baltimore Ravens, Arizona Cardinals, Kansas City Chiefs (2003 to ’19)
A seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, Suggs totaled 139 sacks in his career while winning rings with Baltimore and Kansas City. He was also the 2003 Defensive Rookie of the Year before earning Defensive Player of the Year in ’11. A tribute to his longevity, Suggs was named to the Pro Bowl 14 years apart.
Fred Taylor, RB
- Teams: Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots (1998 to 2010)
Taylor has one of the more bizarre cases of anybody on this list. He played 13 seasons, only made an All-Pro team once, and only once reached the Pro Bowl. Yet, he ranks 17th all-time with 11,695 rushing yards. Of the 16 men ahead of him on the list, 14 are already Hall of Famers with the others being Frank Gore and Adrian Peterson.
Adam Vinatieri, K
- Teams: New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts (1996 to 2019)
Vinatieri is trying to become only the third true placekicker to ever get into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, joining Jan Stenerud and Morten Anderson. His case is obvious, having been one of the most clutch performers of his generation, highlighted by his heroics in the 2001 divisional round win over the Oakland Raiders, and game-winning efforts in Super Bowls XXXVI and XXXVII.
Reggie Wayne, WR
- Teams: Indianapolis Colts (2001 to ’14)
Wayne, much like Holt, is trying to join some very illustrious teammates in Canton including Peyton Manning, Marvin Harrison and Edgerrin James. During his 14-year career, Wayne won a Super Bowl while amassing 14,345 receiving yards, 10th all time. He was also named to six Pro Bowls and was a three-time All-Pro, including once as a first-teamer.
Darren Woodson, S
- Teams: Dallas Cowboys (1992 to 2003)
Woodson has been knocking on the door for years, and could finally get in this year. A key piece of the Dallas dynasty of the 1990s, Woodson won three Super Bowls in four years with the Cowboys while eventually racking up five Pro Bowls and three first-team All-Pro accolades. Should he earn enshrinement, he’d become only the third Dallas defender from those teams to do so, including Charles Haley and Deion Sanders.
Marshal Yanda, OG
- Teams: Baltimore Ravens (2007 to ’19)
Yanda spent his entire 13-year career in Baltimore, and what a career it was. The interior star won a Super Bowl in 2012 while ultimately being named to seven All-Pro teams and eight Pro Bowls, along with being honored as a member of the 2010’s All-Decade Team. It’s not easy getting into the Hall of Fame as an offensive lineman, but Yanda has an excellent case.