Puka Nacua Hilariously Admitted He Has No Idea Where Rams Sit in NFC West Standings
Puka Nacua caught 12 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown in the Los Angeles Rams' impressive 44-42 victory over the visiting Buffalo Bills on Sunday. He is a vital cog in an offense that should strike fear in the hearts of even the most complete NFC teams with the playoffs rapidly approaching.
At 7-6, the Rams are now a game behind the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC West and will have a chance to sweep the season series when the two teams square off in Week 18. But Nacua isn't looking that far ahead. Instead he's focused on, well, whatever team Los Angeles plays on Thursday Night Football in a few days.
Appearing on Pat McAfee's show on Monday, Nacua was asked by ESPN insider Adam Schefter if he understood the current state of his division.
Nacua just laughed and said: "I don't know where we sit in the standings but I do know that we play somebody in our division on Thursday."
Given the opportunity to show that he knew the Rams will be traveling to San Francisco to play the 49ers, Nacua delivered.
But he has nothing to prove. The man is paid and relied on to be one of the most explosive play-making wide receivers in the game and he continues to do just that. The standings will take care of themselves and there's no need for Nacua to be spending hours upon hours on the NFL playoff predictor machines considering every permutation of possibilities. That's for the people who aren't actually suiting up.