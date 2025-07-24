Puka Nacua’s Classy Reason for Asking Davante Adams to Lead Rams’ Drills Has a Caveat
Puka Nacua has passed off the lead spot in the Rams' wide receiver drills to new teammate Davante Adams early into training camp.
Originally, Nacua, the team's top receiver over the last two years, was first to go during the Rams' wide receiver drills. Adams signed with Los Angeles this offseason, and though an accomplished veteran receiver, he did not want to take the lead spot over Nacua, who has now been with the team for multiple years.
The only problem with this arrangement—leading the drills meant Nacua was not in good position to learn from Adams.
"I've asked Davante to lead our position group drills," Nacua told reporters on Thursday. "... I have a huge amount of respect for his game and I'm blessed to be able to be around great people like [Cooper Kupp] and to have Davante come in. Also, when I was in the front I was like, I'm trying to sprint as fast as I can so I can turn around and watch him. So I was like, ‘Hey, I think it'll make my job a little bit easier if you just go first.’”
While Nacua has been with the Rams longer, he's still only entering his third NFL season. Compared to Adams, who is heading into his 12th year as a pro, Nacua is in the early stages of his career and wants to absorb the skills and knowledge that have made Adams successful.
"That guy No. 17 is really good at football," Nacua said. "... His body control, his elusiveness at the line of scrimmage, his awareness of the rotation of defenders and how to attack leverage on any route. ... Being able to have the illusion of going the opposite direction where you’re going when you want to go. He does it great and he explains it so well in the meeting room. It makes it fun to watch tape and to be like, 'Okay, how can I add some of these things to my toolbox?'"