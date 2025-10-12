SI

Puka Nacua Injury: Rams WR Taken to Locker Room After Hurting Foot vs. Ravens

Puka Nacua was immediately helped to the locker room after injuring his leg against the Ravens. / @NFLonFox
The Los Angeles Rams are battling the Baltimore Ravens on the road on Sunday and early in the second quarter they lost one of their best players, wide receiver Puka Nacua, to a foot injury that led to him being immediately helped to the locker room.

The injury occurred when Nacua tried to make a catch in the end zone. He was unable to come down with the ball and was immediately in pain.

Nacua has been listed as questionable to return.

Nacua had two catches for 28 yards against the Ravens before suffering the injury.

ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

