Puka Nacua Injury: Rams WR Taken to Locker Room After Hurting Foot vs. Ravens
In this story:
The Los Angeles Rams are battling the Baltimore Ravens on the road on Sunday and early in the second quarter they lost one of their best players, wide receiver Puka Nacua, to a foot injury that led to him being immediately helped to the locker room.
The injury occurred when Nacua tried to make a catch in the end zone. He was unable to come down with the ball and was immediately in pain.
Nacua has been listed as questionable to return.
Nacua had two catches for 28 yards against the Ravens before suffering the injury.
More NFL on Sports Illustrated
Published |Modified