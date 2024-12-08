Puka Nacua Made a Catch So Good Tom Brady’s Brain Broke
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua made a sideline catch so impressive that even Tom Brady struggled to comprehend it.
As the second quarter wound down against the Buffalo Bills, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw a ball high and to the sidelines for Nacua, who was blanketed by coverage. Somehow, Nacua reached for the ball and was able to sneak in a toe tap.
In the broadcast booth, Brady was absolutely floored.
“There is no place for Stafford to throw that ball, but he gives Puka Nacua a chance,” Brady said, before sputtering praise towards Nacua. “The control of the body to make the catch—literally, his hands are behind his head, almost past his vision. And he catches it! And then his feet! Unbelievable.”
While Brady’s broadcasting received mixed reviews early in the season, he seems to have gotten into the swing of things a bit as the year progressed.
Brady might have struggled for a second to find the words to describe Nacua’s brilliant catch, but hey, so did the rest of us.