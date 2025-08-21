Punches Were Thrown During Packers and Seahawks Joint Practice
The Packers and Seahawks' joint practice on Thursday got off to a heartwarming start as the visiting team joined in the Green Bay tradition of riding children's bicycles to the practice field. It was the kind of moment that reminds you what organized sports are all about.
And then the teams had a brawl.
To be fair, it's wasn't an all-out brawl, but a ton of players were involved in what could easily be described as a skirmish and some punches were thrown.
Here's video of the conflict, which appears to feature Packers offensive lineman Zach Tom throwing at least two punches. Both toward the heads of Seattle players who definitely look like they're wearing the extra padding of the Guardian Caps. It's hard to be more safe from a punch being thrown by a football player.
Here's video of the confrontation, or "brawl" as we decided to call it earlier:
Yeah, that's a training camp fight alright. Which means that this tweet from ESPN's Seahawks reporter Brady Henderson an hour earlier is very funny.