Punches Were Thrown During Packers and Seahawks Joint Practice

Stephen Douglas

Packers lineman Zach Tom was throwing punches during a joint practice with the Seahawks. / @obersport
The Packers and Seahawks' joint practice on Thursday got off to a heartwarming start as the visiting team joined in the Green Bay tradition of riding children's bicycles to the practice field. It was the kind of moment that reminds you what organized sports are all about.

And then the teams had a brawl.

To be fair, it's wasn't an all-out brawl, but a ton of players were involved in what could easily be described as a skirmish and some punches were thrown.

Here's video of the conflict, which appears to feature Packers offensive lineman Zach Tom throwing at least two punches. Both toward the heads of Seattle players who definitely look like they're wearing the extra padding of the Guardian Caps. It's hard to be more safe from a punch being thrown by a football player.

Here's video of the confrontation, or "brawl" as we decided to call it earlier:

Yeah, that's a training camp fight alright. Which means that this tweet from ESPN's Seahawks reporter Brady Henderson an hour earlier is very funny.

Published
Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

