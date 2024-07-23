Ex-College Punter Camps Out in Front of Dolphins’ Facility Campaigning for Shot at Team
Former Middle Tennessee State punter Kyle Ulbrich put it all on the line Tuesday as he looks to land a job in the NFL.
Ulbrich, who hasn't punted since his redshirt senior year in 2022, stood outside the Miami Dolphins' facility with four signs campaigning for the organization to give him a chance.
"It's always a dream, until it becomes a reality," Ulbrich wrote on social media. "I just want an opportunity to prove myself."
Ulbrich sat on a chair near the Dolphins' facility entrance surrounded by four signs that listed his accolades and featured humorous catch phrases like "will punt for change (league minimum)." Three of the signs featured a QR code that linked to his personal YouTube page that includes highlight videos from his college days punting for the Blue Raiders.
As a redshirt senior in 2022, Ulbrich appeared in 13 games and averaged a program-record 47.1 yards per punt. He launched 31 punts of at least 50 yards to lead Conference USA.
The Dolphins currently have one punter on their roster in Jake Bailey, a fifth-round pick by the New England Patriots in 2019. Bailey averaged 45.7 yards per punt while landing 37.7% of his attempts inside the 20-yard line.