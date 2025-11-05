Quinnen Williams Describes How 'Frustrated' He Was While Playing for Jets Before Trade
Quinnen Williams has spent his entire NFL career with the Jets. That is, until he got traded to the Cowboys on Tuesday ahead of the deadline.
After the trade, Williams penned an emotional message to Jets fans, but it sounds like he was ready to leave New York. When talking to reporters on Wednesday in Dallas, Williams was honest about his frustrations while playing for the 1-7 Jets this season. It was tough for him to continuously lose year after year.
"They knew I was frustrated. I think the world knew I was frustrated being there so long and still losing," Williams said, via ESPN’s Todd Archer. "But like I say, any ultra competitor, man, any guy who plays this game to win is going to be frustrated no matter if you win 100 games and lose that one, or when I was at Bama, I went 16-1 and lost the national championship, I was frustrated."
Since Williams was drafted third overall in 2019 until he was traded on Tuesday, the Jets posted an overall 33-75 record. He experienced a 13-game losing streak in 2020, a six-game losing streak in 2022, a five-game losing streak in '23 and a five-game skid in '24 before the seven-game run of losses to kick off this season. Williams is ready for a change of pace in Dallas.
"I'm hungry to win," Williams said. "That's the main thing. I'm an ultimate competitor, man. Everything I do is about winning. Everything I do, everything I work [for]. When I wake up, man, I just want to win. So that kind of forms my ego of I can do anything the coaches asked me to do if it's going to get us a win."
The Cowboys are definitely struggling this year too, as they’ve posted a 3-5-1 record. Maybe the addition of Williams on the defense will give Dallas the boost it needs to start winning more games in the second half of the regular season.