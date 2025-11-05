Quinnen Williams Had Heartfelt Message for Jets After Trade to Cowboys
The Jets were big sellers at the 2025 NFL trade deadline. In addition to the blockbuster Sauce Gardner trade with the Colts, New York also bid farewell to longtime defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, who was dealt to the Cowboys.
A few hours after news of the trade broke, Williams took to social media and shared a heartfelt message for the Jets, thanking the organization for the last seven years.
“New York will always have a special place in my heart. To my teammates, coaches, and the entire Jets organization, thank you for believing in me and helping me develop on and off the field. To the fans, thank you for embracing a kid from Alabama and showing love through every high and low. You welcomed me with open arms, and gave me a place to grow. Your energy and passion made every game unforgettable,” wrote Williams on X.
“I’m excited for what’s next in Dallas and can’t wait to get to work.”
Williams had spent his entire career with the Jets and has even gotten to play alongside his brother Quincy since 2021. Quinnen was an early first-round draft pick by the team in 2019 and appeared in 98 games for the organization across seven seasons. The 27-year-old is a three-time Pro Bowler and one of the best interior defensive linemen in the league, but at 1–7, New York was forced to make some difficult decisions at Tuesday’s deadline.
Williams will join a Cowboys team that’s struggled defensively all year. He’ll be a huge upgrade at defensive tackle and should help plug up the team’s lackluster run defense.