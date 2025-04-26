Quinshon Judkins Hilariously Almost Missed Browns' NFL Draft Phone Call
In an amusing—and highly relatable—moment at the 2025 NFL draft on Friday, the Cleveland Browns called, but running back Quinshon Judkins was not there to answer. Judkins, who was watching the draft with his family and friends, had to get up and leave the room for a moment, leaving an empty seat on the couch in his wake. The Browns, who were on the clock with the 36th overall pick they intended to utilize to select Judkins, were attempting to get in touch with the Ohio State halfback to inform him where he'd be playing pro football.
Judkins's draft party then answered the phone and informed the Browns that he wasn't in the room, to the amusement of those in the team's draft room. Judkins's family and friends then proceeded to yell for him, and after a few short moments, he appeared to answer the phone.
The ESPN broadcast joked that Judkins was in the bathroom, which was a fair guess. But Judkins, in an interview with the Cleveland Browns Radio Network, set the record straight on what he was actually doing.
"I went and got a drink real quick," Judkins said. "I came back and my phone was ringing. My mom—she answered my phone and it was on FaceTime. They were already on there. It was insane."
Getting drafted into the NFL was already a moment Judkins was never going to forget. Now, he definitely won't ever forget the moment.