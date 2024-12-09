Raheem Morris Addresses Kirk Cousins's Starting QB Status After Another Falcons Loss
Kirk Cousins's status as the Atlanta Falcons' starting quarterback has been questioned over the last month, as he's thrown eight interceptions and no touchdowns over the team's four-game losing streak.
However, Falcons coach Raheem Morris is choosing to stick with Cousins once again, he said on Monday. As of now, Cousins will start next Monday night against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Some NFL fans keep calling for the Falcons to bench Cousins for rookie Michael Penix Jr., especially after Sunday's 42–21 loss to Cousins's former team, the Minnesota Vikings. It doesn't appear that a change is happening any time soon in Atlanta.
The Falcons dropped to 6–7 after Sunday's loss. Atlanta got off to a 6–3 start, but the four losses in a row have pushed them out of the playoff picture after Week 14. They only sit one game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South, so the Falcons' playoff chances aren't dead, yet.
Cousins has completed 67% of his passes for 3,396 yards, 17 touchdowns and a whopping 15 interceptions this season, which leads the NFL.