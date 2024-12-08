NFL World Loudly Calls For Falcons to Bench Kirk Cousins, Play Michael Penix Jr.
The NFL world appears done with Kirk Cousins.
On Sunday, after yet another dismal performance, NFL fans and experts once again called on the Atlanta Falcons to bench Cousins and start rookie Michael Penix Jr.
Cousins looked awful against his former team as the Minnesota Vikings intercepted him twice in a 42-21 win over Atlanta. It raised Cousins's interception total to eight in his last four games with no touchdown passes in that span. With Penix on the bench, there is an obvious replacement at the ready and NFL fans want to see what the rookie can do.
The Falcons signed Cousins away from the Vikings this offseason, handing him a four-year, $180 million deal that included $100 million in guaranteed money. Then they shocked everyone by selecting Penix with the eighth pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. As soon as they did that, a quarterback controversy was inevitable.
Cousins hasn't been good enough this season, and the last four weeks have been his worst of the year. He punctuated it on Sunday against his former team, completing 23 of 37 passes for 344 yards, with no touchdowns and two interceptions. On the season, he has now thrown 17 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions.
It's time for the Falcons to give Penix a look.