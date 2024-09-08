SI

Ugly Raiders-Chargers Fight Late in Game Leads to Two Ejections

The Raiders and Chargers brawled late in their Week 1 game.
The Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders do not like each other and it showed on Sunday.

The two teams brawled late in the fourth quarter after the Raiders stopped a Chargers two-point conversion. It involved multiple players, punches were thrown and things got ugly before they were broken up.

Raiders cornerback Jack Jones and Chargers receiver Joshua Palmer were both ejected after officials huddled and discussed things. It ended with offsetting penalties.

This all came after the Chargers drove the length of the field to take a 22-10 lead with 3:40 remaining in the contest. Both teams had struggled on offense all day and the Raiders, led by quarterback Gardner Minshew, had failed to make much noise when they had the ball.

Frustration clearly boiled over here for both teams.

