Raiders Release Eyebrow-Raising Statement After Shock Release of DT Christian Wilkins
In what was quite a surprising move, the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night released standout defensive tackle Christian Wilkins after just one season in Sin City, ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported.
But the team soon followed up Schefter's bombshell with a statement of its own. And let us be the first to say: this is quite the interesting read.
"We have decided that it is in the best interests of the organization to move on from Christian Wilkins and he has been informed of his release from the team," the Raiders wrote. "This franchise has a Commitment to Excellence on and off the field. With no clear path or plan for future return to play from Christian, this transaction is necessary for the entire organization to move forward and prepare for the new season."
Not your usual boilerplate stuff in there.
Perhaps that's because a situation with Wilkins had been simmering for months, per The Athletic's Dianna Russini, "as both sides have disagreed on how [Wilkins's] foot injury and recovery should be handled."
Wilkins suffered a Jones fracture in his left foot last season, after signing a five-year $110 million contract with the team; he played in just five games. Now, as a result of how he has tackled his rehab, the Raiders have also voided the remaining $35.2 million in guaranteed money left on his contract, in addition to cutting him from the squad.
Wilkins has filed a grievance with the NFLPA regarding the voided guarantees, meaning this saga is still not entirely over.