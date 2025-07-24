SI

Raiders to Release Defensive Tackle Christian Wilkins

The surprise release of the veteran defensive tackle comes as a result of how he treated the rehab from his foot injury last season.

The Las Vegas Raiders are releasing veteran defensive tackle Christian Wilkins.
The Las Vegas Raiders are releasing veteran defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The surprise release of Wilkins comes just one year into a five-year, $110 million contract he signed last offseason.

The Raiders' release of Wilkins comes with the designation of terminated vested veteran. The franchise elected to void the remaining $35.2 million guaranteed on his contract due to how he handled rehab from a serious foot injury he suffered last season.

Wilkins has filed a grievance with the NFL Players Association.

In six seasons as a pro, Wilkins has played in 86 games, including 82 starts. He has recorded 372 combined tackles, 22.5 sacks and four forced fumbles.

He played just five games in 2024 due to his foot injury in his lone season with the Raiders.

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

