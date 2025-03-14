New Raiders Cornerback Reveals One Thing He Will Definitely Not Miss About Green Bay
The Las Vegas Raiders signed cornerback Eric Stokes in free agency earlier this week. Stokes reportedly signed a one-year deal worth $4 million after spending the first four years of his NFL career with the Green Bay Packers.
There's obviously quite a difference between Las Vegas and Green Bay, and Stokes is well aware of that. While it may not be the main reason he chose the Raiders, it sounds like it could have played a factor as he spoke excitedly about the late night dining options in Vegas and completely lack thereof in Wisconsin.
"Green Bay's different," Stokes explained. "I love Green Bay, I absolutely love Green Bay, but after about 10 o'clock there's nothing else to eat in Green Bay. I'm really excited for the food options here that I can really show my big back activities."
Perhaps if Green Bay had the ambiance and decor that Buffalo did when Marshawn Lynch was a rookie, he'd still be a Packer.