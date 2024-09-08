Raiders Fans Took Over SoFi Stadium Against the Chargers
The Chargers began their eighth season in Los Angeles on Sunday and it appears they're still struggling to fill SoFi Stadium with their own fans.
The Las Vegas Raiders traveled to LA to face the Chargers in Week 1 and despite traveling the 290 miles from Allegiant Stadium, it felt like a home game. Raiders fans packed SoFi, creating a sea of silver and black in the stands and easily outnumbering Chargers fans.
Several phots and videos online showed just how overwhelming the Raiders' support was. On several big plays for Las Vegas, the crowd erupted in cheers.
This has to be so embarrassing for the Chargers. It's Jim Harbaugh's debut game and they can't even get enough of their own fans in the stands to drown out a visiting crowd. If this was their first year in a new city, maybe it could be excused, but they've been there since 2017, and opposing fans still take over their stadium repeatedly.
It's a continued source of amusement for the rest of the NFL.