Raiders Fire Head Coach Antonio Pierce After One Season
Antonio Pierce's time with the Las Vegas Raiders has reached its end.
The Raiders made the decision to fire the team's head coach on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.
Pierce, who took over in an interim capacity in 2023 after the team parted ways with Josh McDaniels, served just one season as the full-time head coach. Las Vegas had a 4–13 record this season, finishing dead last in the AFC West.
After starting the season 2–2, the Raiders suffered a crippling 10-game losing streak, going winless from Oct. 6 to Dec. 22. They put themselves out of contention for the No. 1 pick in the draft by winning two of their last three games of the campaign. Now, they're set to pick at No. 6 in the 2025 draft.
Pierce spoke to reporters on Monday and said that he hadn't been "told anything different" in regard to his status as the team's head coach. It seems that changed by Tuesday.
The Raiders become the sixth team looking for a new head coach in this cycle. Whoever they hire will be the team's fifth coach since 2020. Minority owner Tom Brady will reportedly have an influential role in helping to find the team's next coach, per Dianna Russini of The Athletic.
Las Vegas is still seeking its first playoff win since 2002. The franchise has missed the postseason in each of the last three years and have only made two playoff appearances since losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl XXXVII.