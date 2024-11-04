Raiders Fire Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy Amid Five-Game Losing Streak
Changes are coming to the Las Vegas Raiders coaching staff as the team suffered its fifth consecutive defeat on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.
With the Raiders' offense struggling of late, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reports that offensive coordinator Luke Getsy has been fired.
Las Vegas has scored no more than 24 points in a single game throughout the duration of their losing streak. They've averaged 18 points during their last five games, and average just 18.6 points throughout the season.
With Aidan O'Connell on IR with a hand injury, Gardner Minshew started Sunday's game but was later benched in favor of the recently-acquired Desmond Ridder. Minshew completed 10 of 17 passes for 124 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions, while Ridder went 11-for-16 for 74 yards and a touchdown in relief.
Getsy was in his first year with the Raiders, having served the previous two seasons as the offensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears.
In addition to Getsy, Pelissero reports that quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello and offensive line coach James Cregg have been let go.
Antonio Pierce's first full season at the helm hasn't gone to plan. After a 2-2 start, the Raiders have slipped to 2-7. With a bye week looming, they opted to make a change at offensive coordinator in hopes a new perspective could yield better results on that side of the football.