Raiders' Gardner Minshew to Miss Rest of Season After Suffering Broken Collarbone
Gardner Minshew suffered a significant injury during the fourth quarter of the Las Vegas Raiders' loss to the Denver Broncos. That injury could reportedly knock him out for the remainder of the 2024 season.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Minshew sustained a broken collarbone after being sacked by Cody Barton and Jonathan Cooper and is expected to be sidelined for the rest of the year.
Minshew exited Sunday's game with around three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and was replaced by Desmond Ridder. He was taken to the locker room and did not return to the game.
It's a big blow for the Raiders who have now lost seven consecutive games and haven't secured a win since Sept. 29. Minshew is the second quarterback Las Vegas has lost to injury, having previously placed Aidan O'Connell on IR due to a broken thumb.
Minshew had completed 25 of 42 pass attempts for 230 yards, one touchdown, and one interception before exiting Sunday's game. He's thrown nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions on the year, having split time with O'Connell as the starting quarterback for the Raiders.
According to Vic Tafur of The Athletic, the Raiders could activate O'Connell ahead of Friday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, meaning he'd be in line to retake the starting role in his return to action.
Las Vegas could also potentially take a long look at Daniel Jones after he parted ways with the New York Giants.