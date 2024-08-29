Raiders CB Jack Jones Dumbfounded by NFL's Double Text About Upcoming Drug Test
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones was not pleased about receiving a few texts from the NFL about a drug test early Thursday morning.
In a now-deleted X post, Jones shared a text he got from an NFL representative about a drug test that needed to be competed within three hours. The text came in at exactly 5 a.m. There was a follow-up text an hour later, and Jones responded as if he was highly confused.
The first said the following:
Good morning, this is Ryan on behalf of the NFL. The NFL has selected you to complete an in-season PES (urine & blood) test that must be completed ASAP at the team facility.
The NFL has given each player a strict three hour window to test, so your test MUST be completed by 8 AM today per NFL protocol.
This message is for Mr. Jones, please reply back to this text message, or like it, so I know that you understand your requirements for today.
After no response from Jones, a text came in at 6:01 a.m. reading the following:
Did you receive my texts Mr. Jones? Just a friendly reminder that your tests must be completed by 8 AM today per NFL protocol, so please come see me as soon as you can to complete your PES tests. Thank you sir
Jones then responded with the following:
Man you texted me this morning I'm supposed to be notified earlier than that
The NFL representative responded:
There's a new NFL protocol, on days that team meetings start at 7:30 AM, they want me doing notifications at 5 AM on the day of the test now, and every athlete has a strict 3 hour time limit to...
And the text cut off.
Jones's now-deleted tweet read "??????? @NFL."
It's a safe assumption Jones realized he shouldn't be tweeting out texts from NFL drug testing reps and pulled it down.
Jones joined the Raiders in November of 2023 after the New England Patriots waived him following an incident where he missed curfew at the team hotel. He played seven games with the Raiders and recorded 25 tackles, two interceptions and four passes defended. He's a projected starter in Las Vegas' secondary this season.