Raiders Receiver Jakobi Meyers Requests Trade After Failing to Secure Extension
Raiders receiver Jakobi Meyers has reportedly requested a trade from the team after they were unable to come to terms on a contract extension, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Rapoport added that the Raiders have no plans to trade Meyers.
Meyers is entering the final year of a three-year deal he signed with the Raiders in March 2023, and is slated to make $10.76 million this season.
The 28-year-old is the top receiver on the Raiders, and finished second to only tight end Brock Bowers on the team in receiving last season. Meyers is coming off his first 1,000-yard campaign, after catching 87 passes for 1,027 yards and four touchdowns last season. He has recorded over 800 yards in both seasons with the Raiders, and was slated to be an important part of the new Raiders offense led by quarterback Geno Smith, offensive coordinator Chip Kelly and head coach Pete Carroll.
Prior to joining the Raiders, the former undrafted free agent spent the first four years of his career with the Patriots. Meyers is now seeking the opportunity to join his third NFL team.