Raiders Starting Left Tackle Absent at Voluntary OTAs Amid Contract Dispute
The Pete Carroll era in Las Vegas is off to an interesting start along the offensive line.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, left tackle Kolton Miller is not participating in the Raiders' voluntary offseason program as he seeks a contract extension. Vegas has reportedly "not engaged in contract talks."
Miller has started 107 games for the Raiders since being drafted out of UCLA with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. The 29-year-old signed a three-year, $54 million contract extension with the silver and black in the spring of 2021—making him a free agent after this coming season. Miller has been a team captain for Las Vegas in each of the last three seasons.
If the two sides can't come together on an extension, perhaps the Raiders consider exploring Miller's trade value. However, with Las Vegas ranking 22nd in run block win rate and 17th in pass block win rate in 2024, they should be focused on strengthening the offensive line in 2025—not weakening it.