Raiders Land New GM Who Has Close Ties With Tom Brady
The Las Vegas Raiders have hired a new general manager and the name shouldn't come as a surprise.
ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter is reporting the Raiders are finalizing a deal with Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant general manager John Spytek. Given that new part-owner Tom Brady played in Tampa Bay for three seasons, Spytek being the pick makes a lot of sense.
On Monday, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer speculated that Spytek made a lot of sense. Breer said that if Washington Commanders assistant GM Lance Newmark wasn't the pick, Spytek was a name to watch:
If it’s not Newmark, I’d keep an eye on Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant GM John Spytek for the Raiders’ job. He was with Brady for three years in Tampa, and was the point man in running the Tuesday scouting-the-opponent meetings Brady carried with him from New England (where Belichick and later Caserio ran those meetings).
Spytek will take over a franchise that owns the sixth pick in the 2025 NFL draft and will have a about $92.5 million in cap space to work with this offseason. The Raiders desperately need a quarterback to build around but they do have a budding superstar in record-setting tight end in Brock Bowers.
Brady, Spytek and company have their work cut out for them.