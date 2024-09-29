Raiders Punter's Flexing Celebration Had Broadcasters Cackling in the Booth
The Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns didn't play a high-scoring game in Week4, but it's not like either team had trouble moving the ball either. In fact, fans didn't see the third punt of the game until the fourth quarter and, well, it was worth the wait.
Raiders punter AJ Cole stepped up and kicked an absolute beauty that hit right on the sideline inside the five. As the ball bounced up and out of bounds Cole broke out a flexing celebration that made play-by-play announcer Beth Mowins and color commentator Jay Feely lose it.
After they finished laughing they compared it to Feely's golf game, and his 7-iron in particular.
As far as punter celebrations go, this one is pretty great. It's not often someone in the NFL to kick the football gets to flex on people, but in this situation, it just felt right.