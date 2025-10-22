Raiders Reportedly Told Maxx Crosby They Aren't Trading Him
No, Maxx Crosby isn't going anywhere.
A report from Trey Wingo detailed Tuesday that the Cowboys have inquired with the Raiders about trading for Crosby ahead of the Nov. 4 deadline, increasing rumors that the star edge rusher could be leaving Las Vegas within the next couple weeks.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported later that night that the Raiders met Crosby to inform him that they are not shopping or trading him. Pelissero noted that there are other teams interested, but the Las Vegas is not trading its star pass rusher.
Crosby is currently in his eighth season with the Raiders, who drafted him in the fourth round of 2020. While Vegas is struggling once again this season and coming off a brutal 31–0 shutout loss to the Chiefs, Pelissero added that Crosby wants to win with the Raiders.
It's not surprising to see that Las Vegas doesn't plan on trading Crosby. The Raiders just signed Crosby to a three-year, $106.5 million extension this past offseason, committing to him for the next several seasons.
Though Las Vegas are off to another disappointing 2–5 start and trading Crosby could give them more draft picks to fuel a rebuild, there's no guarantee they will hit on those draft picks. The NFL also operates differently than other leagues that feature in more trades, and sending away your best player often doesn't work out well. Just look at the Cowboys defense without Micah Parsons, or the Titans' receiving core without A.J. Brown.
Additionally, turnarounds often take place much more quickly in the NFL. Teams annually go from worst to first in their divisions, and if the Raiders want to improve fast after this season, they'll have a much better chance at doing so with Crosby.