Raiders Safety Suffers Serious Injury In Collision With Maxx Crosby
Lonnie Johnson Jr. is likely out for a very long time.
On Sunday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Las Vegas Raiders safety suffered a broken fibula during the team's Saturday practice at Allegiant Stadium. Johnson had to be carted off the field after he collided with defensive end Maxx Crosby while trying to tackle running back Raheem Mostert.
Johnson will undergo an MRI to determine the extent of the damage and will likely have a timetable for return after.
The 29-year-old was battling for a backup spot in the team's defensive backfield. A six-year veteran, Johnson only played 50 snaps at safety during the 2024 season for the Carolina Panthers and made six solo tackles.
Johnson signed a one-year, $1.6 million deal with the Raiders this offseason. Las Vegas is the fifth team he has played for since being drafted by the Houston Texans in the second round in 2019.