Raiders Sign Former Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert to One-Year Deal
Veteran running back Raheem Mostert has found himself a new home in the NFL, having agreed to a one-year contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Fox Sports insider Jordan Schultz.
Mostert's deal with the Raiders is reportedly worth $2.1 million, per Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network.
Mostert, a 10-year veteran, has bounced around the league throughout much of his career, but he had the best three-year stretch of his career with the Miami Dolphins from 2022 to '24. He made the Pro Bowl in 2023 when he paced the NFL with 18 rushing touchdowns.
Across his three years in Miami, Mostert recorded 475 carries for 2,181 yards, and 23 rushing touchdowns along with 75 receptions for 538 yards and five receiving TDs.
Injuries hampered Mostert at the start of his career. After going pro in 2015, the running back dealt with a laundry list of ailments. He eventually landed with the San Francisco 49ers, where he played from 2016 to 2021, before joining the Dolphins in '22.
The Raiders ranked dead last in rushing offense last season, with a woeful average of just 79.8 yards per game. Their 10 rushing touchdowns ranked 28th in the NFL, too. The addition of Mostert figures to help get their ground attack back on track,