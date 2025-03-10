Raiders Agree to Sign Former Commanders Safety Jeremy Chinn to Two-Year Deal
The Las Vegas Raiders saw standout safety Tre'Von Moehrig depart for the Carolina Panthers in free agency, but they've moved quickly to lock down a replacement.
According to multiple reports, the Raiders have agreed to terms on a two-year contract with former Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Chinn. NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo indicates the deal is worth north of $16 million, with more than $12 million of that being guaranteed money.
Chinn, 27, started all 17 games for the Commanders last year, registering one interception, five pass defenses, 2.0 sacks and 117 tackles.
He spent the previous four years with the Panthers, who drafted him in the second round in 2020 out of Southern Illinois. Across 71 games in his career, Chinn has recorded three interceptions and 6.0 sacks.
Chinn is the nephew of Hall of Fame defensive back Steve Atwater, who starred as a free safety for the Denver Broncos throughout the 1990s.